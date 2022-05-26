Student detained, White Station High School on 'precautionary lockdown' after gun found on campus

Memphis Police said they recovered a gun, but we’re told it was not found on the student.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a student at White Station High School has been detained after a gun was found on campus.

Memphis-Shelby County School officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown as officers were called Thursday morning about a student who was armed.

Memphis Police said they recovered a gun, but we’re told it was not found on the student. Details on where it was located have not been released.

Investigators said there were no reports of injuries or any shots fired.

MSCS said there were no threats made against other students or staff. They said a search of the school was conducted.