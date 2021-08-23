Student found with gun Monday at White Station High School

I want to make you aware of a situation that occurred at school today. One of our students was found with a gun in his backpack. First and foremost, please know there was never any threat or incident involving the weapon. Even though the weapon was not used, this is still a serious a violation of District policy and we are following SCS disciplinary protocols. Safety is our top priority at White Station High, and I can imagine how news of this kind of situation can cause concerns. I feel that it is important for you to hear directly from me and know that we took all appropriate steps to report the situation to authorities and address the matter here at school. As always, I appreciate your continued support and partnership.