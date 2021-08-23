Student found with gun Monday at White Station High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Schools spokesperson said Monday a gun was confiscated on campus at White State High School.
According to SCS, the security team got an anonymous tip about a student possibly have a gun at school. They said administrators responded immediately, and the weapon was confiscated.
In a statement, SCS said “The safety of our students, teachers and faculty is our top priority and school staff followed protocol in notifying parents of the incident.”
SCS did not say how old the student is or if they were arrested or charged.
The following letter was sent to parents:
White Station Parents,
I want to make you aware of a situation that occurred at school today. One of our students was found with a gun in his backpack. First and foremost, please know there was never any threat or incident involving the weapon. Even though the weapon was not used, this is still a serious a violation of District policy and we are following SCS disciplinary protocols. Safety is our top priority at White Station High, and I can imagine how news of this kind of situation can cause concerns. I feel that it is important for you to hear directly from me and know that we took all appropriate steps to report the situation to authorities and address the matter here at school. As always, I appreciate your continued support and partnership.
Please encourage your child to always come forward with any safety concerns. We are a community and it is important that everyone plays a role in school and campus safety.
Carrye Holland
Principal
White Station High School