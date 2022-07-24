Sunday morning shooting leaves one dead

Police said that one male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. There is a known male suspect that fled the scene, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle that left one victim dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said. Those with any information helpful to the investigation are encouraged to call (901) 528 CASH with tips.