New reactions continue to pour in after loss of beloved hand surgeon at Collierville Campbell Clinic

Dr. Benjamin Mauck worked at Campbell Clinic for over a decade; he was recently highlighted in a local magazine as one of the area's best doctors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local reaction continues to pour in one day after a shooting resulted in the death of a beloved and highly respected orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

While the dust has settled at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville, the pain still remains. It has been a heartbreaking 24 hours for the people who knew Mauck well.

Time and time again, patients said Dr. Mauck welcomed them with kindness and compassion. Several of them took to social media to offer their support to Campbell Clinic and Mauck’s family.

Mauck’s colleagues also chimed in on Twitter, offering their support for the family, but also voiced their frustration that Mauck’s life was lost in the first place.

Some took issue with the current legislation in Tennessee, including Representative Steve Cohen. The Memphis Representative is co-sponsoring a bill, which in part would require healthcare employers to take action to prevent workplace violence before it happens.

On Wednesday July 12th, Collierville Police announced 29-year-old Larry Pickens is now facing first degree murder and aggravated assault charges for the shooting of Dr. Mauck. Pickens is now being held in the Collierville Jail on $1.2 million.

Wednesday was when a lot of the Mid-South heard the dispatch call of the fateful encounter.

“All units be advised, we have shots fired, 1458 W Poplar Ave. Campbell Clinic,” the Collierville Police Dispatch said.

In just a matter of moments, Dr. Mauck lost his life.

“He just shot a doctor,” the dispatch said. “Units responding to the Campbell Clinic shooter’s going to be in the South part of the building on the first floor.”

Just days earlier, Dr. Mauck, a Savannah, TN, native, was highlighted in the Memphis Magazine and named one of the top doctors in the Memphis area.

Mauck had spent over a decade working with the Campbell Clinic and told the magazine he felt the call to become a doctor after seeing them help his sister with her injuries.