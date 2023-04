Johnny Sanford was charged with first degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers have arrested the second man allegedly involved in the Prive restaurant shootings that left two dead and five others injured.

The suspect, Johnny Sanford, now faces charges of first degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Sandford, 36, allegedly shot a man at Prive restaurant Wednesday, March 29. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.