Suspect in custody after barricading in room at Lakeland motel

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, Shelby County deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant on a suspect at the Relax Inn on Canada Rd. at I-40.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a barricade situation at a Lakeland motel.

The SCSO said about 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant on a suspect at the Relax Inn on Canada Rd. at I-40. They said the suspect barricaded inside one of the rooms, and negotiators and SWAT were called to the scene.

About 2:15 p.m., investigators said the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

They have not released information on charges or what the original warrant was for in this case.