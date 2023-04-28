Suspect arrested in South Memphis abductions and rapes identified, according to court records

According to the court records, Laderio Gordon is currently in the Shelby County Jail on charges of rape of a child, especially aggravated kidnapping, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused in at least one of a number of abductions and rapes in South Memphis has been identified as 29-year-old Laderio Gordon, according to court records.

Memphis Police announced an arrest Thursday evening but did not identify the suspect at that time. Investigators said the suspect was positively identified by two of the victims.

According to the court records, Gordon is currently in the Shelby County Jail on charges of rape of a child, especially aggravated kidnapping, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. No bond has been set, and a hearing is scheduled for May 1.

A current police affidavit provides details on one of the cases MPD and the FBI were investigating.

According to the affidavit, MPD responded to a kidnapping report the morning of April 13, 2023, at the Cane Creek Apartments. The affidavit states a 12-year-old girl told police she had been walking to school in the area of Ethlyn and Silver when Gordon drove up in a black 2018 Ford Escape and ordered her into the vehicle at gunpoint. The girl told investigators Godron told her to turn off her phone, but she restarted it and did not turn it completely off. She said he then forced her to perform oral sex as he drove. According to the affidavit, the girl said Gordon offered her money, which she declined, after, then he released her.

According to the affidavit, surveillance cameras in the neighborhood caught the moments before, during, and after the abduction, and captured video of him stalking the girl along Silver St.

MPD interviewed Gordon on April 27, and according to the affidavit, he admitted to picking the girl up in his “girlfriend’s truck,” and that she performed oral sex on him. The affidavit said he then admitted to dropping her back off.

According to Memphis Police Thursday, they, in coordination with the FBI, arrested the suspect accused of multiple abductions and rapes involving neighborhood children in the South Memphis community. MPD said they are working closely with the Shelby County D.A. for charges.

The search for the suspect in the abductions led MPD to warn the community, and to increase patrols with Memphis-Shelby County Schools in the area near Hamilton High.

MPD has asked anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect who offered people rides in the Gaslight, Bunker Hill, and Cane Creek communities to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.