Suspect charged after man found dead in car in driveway of southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man in a deadly shooting Wednesday night in southeast Memphis.

26-year-old Allante Jones is charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon.

About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Harvest Hill Road, near Hickory Hill and East Raines. They found a man shot to death in a black Nissan Altima. In the driveway of a home.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Jones is due in court Friday.