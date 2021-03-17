Suspect charged & Memphis officer relieved of duty during investigation after shot fired during arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis police said after an officer fired a shot while trying to question the man about a gun he had on him.
According to the police affidavit, about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, an officer saw Denarius Warren walking along Ridgeway “with what appeared to be a handgun hanging out of his pants pocket.” Investigators said when the officers tried to make contact with Warren, he ran and refused to comply with commands.
In a tweet, Memphis Police said the officer fired a shot during the encounter, but no one was hit.
After a short chase, the officer took Warren into custody at Ridgeway and Ridgeline, where Warren had dropped a gun. According to the affidavit, the officer found marijuana in a baggie in Warren’s jacket pocket.
Investigators said Warren did not have a handgun permit. He is now charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest.
The officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation, which is routine when shots are fired by an officer.