Suspect charged & Memphis officer relieved of duty during investigation after shot fired during arrest

Denarius Warren is charged after Memphis police said an officer fired a shot while trying to question Warren about a gun he had on him.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis police said after an officer fired a shot while trying to question the man about a gun he had on him.

According to the police affidavit, about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, an officer saw Denarius Warren walking along Ridgeway “with what appeared to be a handgun hanging out of his pants pocket.” Investigators said when the officers tried to make contact with Warren, he ran and refused to comply with commands.

In a tweet, Memphis Police said the officer fired a shot during the encounter, but no one was hit.

After a short chase, the officer took Warren into custody at Ridgeway and Ridgeline, where Warren had dropped a gun. According to the affidavit, the officer found marijuana in a baggie in Warren’s jacket pocket.

Investigators said Warren did not have a handgun permit. He is now charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest.

The officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation, which is routine when shots are fired by an officer.

The suspect, Denarius Warren, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance to wit: marijuana, and evading arrest. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 17, 2021