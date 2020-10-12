Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Oxford

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

OXFORD, Miss — A person is dead after being shot by police in Oxford, Mississippi Wednesday night.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 3000 block of Private Road around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived the armed suspect wouldn't come out of the house, barricading inside.

OPD began negotiations and continued to do so until the suspect pointed a gun at officers. At that time officers fired their weapons, killing the individual.

No officers were injured.

Per OPD policy, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.