Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Oxford

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

OXFORD, Miss — A person is dead after leading Oxford police on a chase Monday night.

According to the Oxford Police Department, when an officer tried to stop a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m, the driver took off.

When the vehicle finally stopped, the driver jumped out and ran from the scene. Shortly after, the suspect was shot and killed.

The circumstances that led to the suspect being shot are still under investigation.