Suspect dead, officer injured following seven hour standoff in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A roughly seven-hour standoff between Memphis Police Department and a suspect in Frayser on Wednesday, April 19, ended with one officer injured and a suspect with 11 outstanding warrants now dead. While officers were serving a warrant, the situation quickly turned dangerous, the apartment door opened, and someone fired at officers.

One officer was hit and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. People who live in the area say they have never seen this large of a police presence.

“Frayser was a good neighborhood but things changed and got out of hand and a lot of stuff is going on,” neighbor Williams Gray said. “I've seen a lot of stuff going on in this neighborhood and I just sit back and say, 'they need to something about this.”

The situation even putting nearby Glenview Heights Middle School on lockdown. Students were eventually allowed to go home.

Several hours later, the standoff was over. Police said they tried all attempts to communicate with the suspect.

“We sent our robot in,” MPD Officer Sean Jones said. “When our robot entered the apartment, the doors were already open. When we entered the apartment, we saw the individual was laying on the floor, pretty much motionless. So just as a precaution we deployed gas. And after we deployed gas, he still did not move therefore our tactical team was sent in when our tactical team went inside we discovered that he had succumbed to a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The suspect is not being identified, but Officer Jones said he has 11 outstanding warrants, some include reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and stalking.

This is the fourth officer shot so far this year in Memphis.

In February, Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot at the White Station Library. He died more than two weeks later. On March 30, two officers were injured in Whitehaven responding to a 9-1-1 call about an armed person. They both survived.