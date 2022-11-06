Suspect detained after two Oct. 30 shootings, police say

Police have revealed that a 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The same man has been detained after two different deadly shootings that took place on Oct. 30, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police reported that they responded to these shootings about 15 minutes apart from one another.

Police claim that 28-year-old Joshua Gosett was found responsible for murder. Gosett has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, according to MPD.

At 1:58 PM, officers responded to a shooting at Barron Avenue near Getwell. One male was transported critical to ROH. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/nhwoo4m6vH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2022

The first shooting took place at Barron Avenue near Getwell, police said. They arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. One man was transported in critical condition to Regional one at the time, according to MPD.

Joshua Gossett, 28, has been charged with First Degree Murder (2x). He was found responsible for two homicides that occurred on October 30, 2022. pic.twitter.com/deftP37FaP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2022

A shooting in the 5000 block of Wooddale Avenue lead police to arrive to that scene by 2:15 p.m. It was there that police said they noticed a woman who had been shot, dead on the scene.