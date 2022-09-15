Suspect in Eliza Fletcher's murder appears in court on 2021 rape charge

Cleotha Henderson faced a judge and was arraigned for the first time for a 2021 aggravated rape and other charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher faced another Shelby County judge Thursday on another set of charges.

Henderson told Judge Lee Coffee he could not afford a private attorney or bond. Public defender Jennifer Case, who also is representing him in the Fletcher case, agreed to also represent him on the 2021 rape charge.

Henderson pled not guilty to the 2021 charge.

A 2021 rape kit with DNA linked to Henderson took the TBI 11 months to process and return.

Prosecutor Austin Scofield said Henderson's three criminal cases will be heard at different times. That includes the Fletcher case, the 2021 rape charge, and a separate gun charge.

Henderson is next scheduled to appear on the rape charge November 4, 2022.