Suspect identified, charged with murder of doctor at Collierville clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have released the name of the suspect charged with the murder of a beloved physician shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Campbell Clinic in the town.

Larry Pickens, 29, of Memphis is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is in the Collierville Jail on $1,200,000 bond and is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Collierville Police said they do not have any prior reports on Pickens, and they are checking with other agencies to see if he has any prior reports. They said the case is still under investigation and no further details will be released for now.

“The Collierville Police Department would like to send our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Dr. Benjamin Mauck. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” said a post by CPD.

The shooting took place Tuesday, July 11, 2023, just after 2:30 p.m. at the Campbell Clinic on Poplar Avenue and Shea Road, CPD said. According to police on Tuesday, the shooting was not random act, and Pickens targeted Dr. Mauck, shooting him in an exam room.

Campbell Clinic confirmed in a statement Tuesday evening the victim was Dr. Ben Mauck, whom they described as a "highly respected and beloved physician."

In the statement, Campbell Clinic confirmed that they will close all Campbell Clinic locations Wednesday, July 12, and will "communicate the reopening of all facilities at a later time."

"We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation," the statement said.

The clinic said they are asking for "prayers for the entire Campbell Clinic family, as well as for the privacy of Dr. Mauck’s family."