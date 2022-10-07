Suspect identified in Hickory Hill shooting that struck officer

After he retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot an officer, police were able to disarm Giorgio Minnis without firing a shot themselves, MPD said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who shot a police officer in Hickory Hill on Saturday has been identified, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that Giorgio Minnis (34) was responsible for a call they received at approximately 1:45 p.m. about a stolen car.

At 1:45 pm, MPD officers responded to a armed party domestic call at 5932 Hickory Hill Square. While officers were attempting to detain a male suspect the suspect reportedly fired a shot and struck an officer. The officer was transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2022

Minnis, who police say is the nephew of the car's owner, was reportedly armed and took the stolen vehicle to the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square. According to MPD, it was there that Minnis had fired a first shot while making threats to do harm to those inside another family member's residence.

Officers then arrived on the scene, MPD said. After he retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot one officer, police were able to disarm Giorgio Minnis without firing a shot themselves, according to MPD.

An officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured officer's wound until paramedics arrived, MPD said. The injured officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to a critical but stable condition. The officer was expected to recover at press time Saturday night.

Minnis was taken to 170 North Main for further investigation, according to MPD. Police said he was ultimately charged with criminal attempt felony to first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

According to Shelby County court records, Minnis was previously charged with aggravated assault in August of 2021, vandalism of $1,000 or less in September of 2021 and both aggravated assault and vandalism of $1,000 or less in November of 2021.

Memphis Police Association President Essica Cage-Rosario released a statement Saturday following the recent shooting incident.

NEW: Below is a statement from @mpaMemphis President Essica Cage-Rosario on the officer shot today (Saturday) in Hickory Hill. @ABC24Memphis #newsrightnow pic.twitter.com/KcGSywMihB — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) July 9, 2022

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement thanking the officer involved for his service.