Woman dies after being shot in the chest in Horn Lake

Police are looking for suspect, Corey Woods, who is to be considered armed and dangerous

HORN LAKE, Mississippi — A woman has died after being shot in the chest in Horn Lake Thursday afternoon.

According to the Horn Lake Police Department, a woman was found in the parking lot of the Tulane Park Apartments just before 1pm. She was taken to Regional One in Memphis where she died.

Horn Lake investigators say witnesses positively identified the shooter as Corey Woods. He took off in a white Honda Accord. Police found that car abandoned in Memphis.