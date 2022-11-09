x
Man charged in Eliza Fletcher's murder appears in court on theft charge

The theft charge is in regards to a worker at a Malco theater who reported her wallet stolen the day before Fletcher's kidnapping.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of the kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher appeared in court Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, on another charge.

Cleotha Henderson (aka Abston) was arraigned on a theft of property charge. The theft charge is in regards to a worker at the Malco theater on Germantown Parkway who reported her wallet stolen to Memphis Police on Sept. 1, the day before Fletcher’s abduction.

According to the affidavit, investigators said video showed an employee of the cleaning service, identified as Cleotha Henderson (aka Abston), taking the wallet. Police said the victim got texts about her cards being used, and police determined they had been used at two gas stations for more than $910.

His next court appearance is set for Monday, Sept. 19, on that charge as well as the other charges related to the Fletcher case. 

New charges in regards to a kidnapping rape were also filed against Henderson this weekend.

