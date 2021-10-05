Suspect of early Tuesday morning home invasion is in custody at the Tipton County Jail

The call came in at 5:45 am and Wilson was detained around 11 am at a traffic stop.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County man is behind bars after a home invasion shooting early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday at approximately 5:45 a.m., Tipton County deputies responded to call from a homeowner that had been shot while his home was being invaded in the 2200 block of Bud Eubanks Rd.

Deputies arrived to the location and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as the homeowner and he was later taken to Regional One Health Center in Memphis by helicopter. He has since undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

Once the scene was secured, Deputies located tracks where the suspect fled from the home into a wooded area. Due to the rural location, the Tennessee Highway Patrol aviation unit was asked to assist.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene and identified Colton Wilson (29) as a person of interest and around 11:00 a.m. Wilson was detained on a traffic stop in Brighton, Tennessee.

Wilson has admitted to his role in the home invasion and the shooting of the homeowner. The stolen items from the residence have been recovered. He is currently being held in the Tipton County Jail with formal charges to be filed Wednesday in General Sessions Court.

"At this time there is no further indication to believe any other suspects are involved however, we continue to look into this matter as this remains an active investigation," said Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 901-475-3307 or email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com.