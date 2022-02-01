'Just got real hectic' | Driver describes traffic standstill on I-240 after suspect shot at Shelby County deputy

Traffic was impacted for hours at I-240 near 385 in all directions and lanes. The sheriff's office said the suspect was wanted for questioning in Memphis homicide.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tuesday evening, things were calmer on Memphis interstates after a chaotic morning, when the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot at a deputy, took off, and eventually crashed.

No one was seriously hurt - including that deputy - but the traffic backups afterwards impacted thousands of drivers for hours, from around 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The situation began and ended in the same area - but in different directions: I-240 and 385.

SCSO said around 9:30 Tuesday morning, a deputy saw a reckless driver at I-240 and 385 and tried a traffic stop on 240 near the Walnut Grove exit when the suspect shot at the deputy's vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect drove to Sycamore View and I-40, turned around and headed south on 240, where that suspect sideswiped other cars and crashed.

For hours, the investigation snarled traffic in all directions on I-240, backing up for miles on either side of the 385 exit.

One driver stuck in the worst of that traffic described the situation to ABC24 Tuesday afternoon.

"It just got real hectic, I mean, we didn't move for 10 solid minutes, because there were emergency vehicles coming through, a couple of tow trucks, a funeral procession. So we didn't move for 10 or 15 minutes. But after that, it started just creeping on through," Jeff Harris said.

Again, the Shelby County Sheriff's deputy was not hit after being fired at Tuesday morning and the suspect was taken to Regional One Medical Center with minor injuries.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner plans to provide further updates Wednesday morning.

SCSO said Tuesday afternoon the suspect - who has not been identified - was wanted for questioning for a Memphis homicide and was in possession of an illegal weapon.