Suspect sought after Memphis postal workers robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for help with finding a man who they say robbed three postal workers at gunpoint in Memphis.

According to the Postal Inspection Service, the robberies happened on Monday, October 4, between 12:45 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. on the 6700 block of Hallshire Drive, the 7000 block of Kings Grant Cove, and on the 3800 block of Silver Chalice Drive.

According to a release, the suspect in all three robberies was described as a thin Black man between 18 and 25 years old, about 5'8" to 6'0" tall, about 150 to 170 pounds with a dark complexion, and wearing short to medium twists in his hair. He was wearing a black hooded t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

At the time of the robberies, the man was driving a white 2012 to 2018 Ford Fusion with dark-colored wheels, a spoiler, sunroof, and a plastic covering on one of the passenger's side windows. He is also considered to be armed and dangerous.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Postal Inspection Service for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information about the robberies, you can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and say "Law Enforcement" at 1-877-876-2455 or Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.