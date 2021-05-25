Suspect reportedly in standoff in Arkansas after shooting Southaven officer in Memphis

The FBI in Memphis is handling this investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven police officer has reportedly been shot in Memphis, and the suspect is reported to be in a stand-off with deputies nearly 40 miles away in Arkansas.

The suspect who allegedly shot the Southaven officer in Memphis fled to St. Francis County, Arkansas.

The Times-Herald in St. Francis County reports the suspect is still on the run.

We have a crew in Palestine, Arkansas, where the alleged standoff is happening with the suspect and local law enforcement.

We're still trying to find out how the officer is doing and what lead to the shooting.