Suspect wanted for multiple robberies at MidSouth Kroger stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who first entered a Kroger store as a customer, then tried to rob the store, is wanted by Memphis police.

Thursday, MPD responded to an attempted business robbery at the Kroger, at 676 N. Germantown.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the customer service counter, indicated that he had a gun, and demanded money from the register.

When he couldn't get the cash from the register, he left the store on foot in an unknown direction.

This same suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores in the Memphis area, including the Kroger at 2835 Kirby Parkway and 444 Poplar.

The suspect is in his mid 20’s, thin build, natural style hair, approximately 5’9 to 6’, wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, black pants with a white stripe, white tennis shoes with black Nike swoosh, glasses, a black hat, and a mask.

This is an ongoing investigation.