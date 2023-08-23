x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect wanted by MPD for attacking, punching customers, firing shots at gas station

It happened back on Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 3:30 a.m. at the Citgo gas station in the 4100 block of Jackson Ave.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have released pictures and video of a suspect they said attacked customers and fired shots at the business.

It happened back on Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 3:30 a.m. at the Citgo gas station in the 4100 block of Jackson Ave.

MPD officers responded after they said a man came up to the store and punched a customer in the face at the entrance. Investigators said the man then pulled out a gun and fired shots in the doorway, sending customers scrambling for cover.

Investigators said the man then went into the store, slapped two more customers, then went through the pockets of another customer will pointing the gun.

MPD said as the suspect left the gas station, he pushed another customer in the parking lot, and that’s when other customers were able to disarm him before he was able to run away.

Anyone with information on who the suspect is can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Aggravated Assault/Attempted Robbery Citgo Gas Station 4100 Block of Jackson Avenue Report #2306003426ME MEMPHIS,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mental evaluation ordered for man charged with shooting at Memphis Jewish school

Before You Leave, Check This Out