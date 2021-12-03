Suspect wanted in deadly shooting at apartments in Covington, Tennessee

19-year-old Davarious Taylor is wanted for questioning in the death of 23-year-old Andrew Terry.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex.

19-year-old Davarious Taylor is wanted for questioning in the death of 23-year-old Andrew Terry. Terry was found shot Thursday about 10:50 p.m. at the Broadmeadows Apartments on Peeler Road in Covington. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said they identified Davarious Taylor as the suspected shooter. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.