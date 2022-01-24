Suspect wanted in online dating app meeting turned armed robbery

Memphis police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man she met online at gunpoint.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police announced Monday they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint that she met in an online dating app.

Officers responded to an aggravated robbery in the 500 block of Elmwood Park Street on December 19. Upon arrival, the male victim said that he met a female on an internet dating site and agreed to meet in person.

The victim was picked up in a dark-colored Nissan SUV occupied by three females and one male. The driver of the suspect vehicle drove the victim to the area of N. Perkins Road and Charleswood Avenue, where the victim was robbed at gunpoint.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.