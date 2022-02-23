Police: Man wanted for kidnapping in Memphis

No arrest has been made. If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a kidnapping suspect.

According to police, on Wednesday at about 2:50 p.m., the victim's mother parked her 2013 Ford Escape at the Rice Bowl Chinese Restaurant on Getwell Road.

Police said she left her car running with her 12-year-old daughter inside. A man was caught on camera lurking around the car, got inside, and drove off with the girl inside.

The mother chased after her car and was able to catch it when it was stopped in traffic. The mother pulled her daughter out of the backseat.

The car was last seen heading southbound on Getwell Road. The girl told police the man cursed at her and had silver duct tape.

No arrest has been made. If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also click here to submit a tip online anonymously.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.