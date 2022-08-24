Third Suspect wanted for murder of 2-year-old West Memphis child in June

According to West Memphis Police, 18-year-old Kylond Kamon Jackson, also known as "K3," is wanted in connection with the murder.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis, Arkansas, Police have identified a suspect they are looking for in connection to the murder of a 2-year-old child, and shooting the child's mother, in June.

According to West Memphis Police, 18-year-old Kylond Kamon Jackson, also known as "K3," is wanted for capitol murder, terroristic acts and first-degree battery in connection to the murder of 2-year-old Jadaka Jimmerson in the early morning hours of June 17, 2022.

Jackson is also wanted for terroristic threats made on July 4, 2022.

He is the third named suspect wanted for Jimmerson's murder, joining Jerome Patterson and Johnny Warren, who were both named in July. Investigators in July said more arrests and charges were pending, but it is unclear if more suspects will be named after Jackson.

All three are still on the run, according to West Memphis Police.

West Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of N. 18th Street about 1:15 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022. They said a mother and her son left the crime scene to seek immediate medical attention at Baptist Crittenden Hospital before the police arrived.

The mother was taken to Regional One Hospital for further treatment. The little boy died from his injuries.

“We will not stop until everyone who had anything to do with the senseless murder of Jadaka Jimmerson is in custody. That will include anyone who aided those responsible or hindered the investigation. We are still asking anyone with any information about this incident to come forward,” said West Memphis Police in a statement.

West Memphis Police said that anyone who has any information about this shooting is strongly encouraged to contact the police department's Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.