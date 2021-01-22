Man wanted for shooting into car with mother & 5-year-old child inside in Millington

Millington Police said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Cordarylyra Aaron, fired shots into a vehicle with a mother and her 5-year-old son inside.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington Police are searching for a man they say fired shots into a car with a mother and 5-year-old child.

It happened about 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Jack Huffman Blvd. Police said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Cordarylyra Aaron, fired shots into a vehicle with a mother and her 5-year-old son inside. Two rounds hit the passenger area of the car.

Police said the victim took off, but Aaron chased her through the city before he crashed near Shelby Road and Joe Ervin Lane. They said he ran away into some woods at that time.

Aaron is wanted on two warrants for attempted murder. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.