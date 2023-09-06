Suspect in Young Dolph murder case pleads guilty to lesser charges

Jermarcus Johnson pled guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact of a murder in the Memphis rapper's death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph pled guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact Friday, in exchange for information into other suspects in the case.

Jermarcus Johnson was originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the Memphis rapper's death, but pled guilty to three lesser charges of accessory after the fact of murder, and now faces up to six years in jail.

The first two suspects arrested, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are also due back in court on Friday, June 9. Justin Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Justin Johnson also faces additional charges from a non-related case. He’s accused of failing to register as a sex offender, violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.

Prosecutors said an indictment alleges that Jermarcus Johnson helped Justin Johnson escape after the murder and arranged payments to other defendants.

A third suspect, Hernandez Govan, was indicted Nov. 10, 2022. He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, Nov. 17, to charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and criminal attempted first-degree murder. He posted bond in May 2023 but was ordered to remain on house arrest.