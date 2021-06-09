Pair caught on camera robbing Family Dollar store of money & cigarettes

Memphis Police responded to the scene at the store in the 4000 block of S. Third about 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 7th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera robbing a Family Dollar store Monday.

Officers responded to the scene at the store in the 4000 block of S. Third about 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 7th. The clerk told police the two men had what looked like a long rifle and demanded money from the register.

Once they got the money and some cigarettes, they took off, and video shows them even dropping some of the cigarettes at the door and picking them up before running away from the store.