
Crime

MPD looking for suspects caught on camera in shoot-out in southwest Memphis

MPD officers responded to a call about a shoot-out about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Save Mart in the 500 block of W. Levi Rd. near Ford Park.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for several suspects caught on camera opening fire at a southwest Memphis convenience store.

MPD officers responded to a call about a shoot-out about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at the Save Mart in the 500 block of W. Levi Rd. near Ford Park. Investigators said video showed a vehicle pass behind the suspects on Levi, and the people inside that unknown vehicle opened fire.

Video shows two men then got out of a blue Nissan Sentra and start shooting east on Levi Rd. at the unknown vehicle.

MPD said a victim in a parked car was caught in the crossfire, and that car was hit several times by rounds of bullets. Officers said other property was also damaged in the shoot-out.

Investigators said the blue Nissan Sentra left the scene west on Levi Rd. with its rear window shot out.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

