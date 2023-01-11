Wanted: Suspects caught on camera in smash and grab at Wolfchase Galleria jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the thieves caught on camera in a smash and grab at a jewelry store at Wolfchase Galleria.
MPD officers released video of the theft about 1 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, at Mr. Gold Box inside the mall, which is in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.
Video shows three suspects carrying hammers and backpacks, who walked in then smashed several glass cases and stole jewelry from inside.
Investigators said the suspects got away on a car that had been stolen before the smash and grab. It was later recovered.
Anyone with information on who the suspects are is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.