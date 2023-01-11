x
Crime

Wanted: Suspects caught on camera in smash and grab at Wolfchase Galleria jewelry store

MPD released video of the theft about 1 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, at Mr. Gold Box inside the mall.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the thieves caught on camera in a smash and grab at a jewelry store at Wolfchase Galleria.

MPD officers released video of the theft about 1 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, at Mr. Gold Box inside the mall, which is in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.

Video shows three suspects carrying hammers and backpacks, who walked in then smashed several glass cases and stole jewelry from inside.

Investigators said the suspects got away on a car that had been stolen before the smash and grab. It was later recovered.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Theft Suspects Mr. Gold Box 2700 North Germantown Parkway Report #2301005115ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 10, 2023, at 1:07 pm, officers responded to a theft at 2700 North Germantown Parkway at Mr. Gold Box inside Wolfchase Galleria. Officers were advised that three Black males entered the business carrying hammers and backpacks. The three suspects smashed several glass cases and stole the jewelry. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was later recovered. The car was stolen before the theft. Suspect #1 was a Black male in a white facemask, a grey hoodie, gloves, black pants, and black shoes, carrying a backpack and a hammer. Suspect #2 was a Black male wearing a white facemask and all-black clothing. Suspect #3 was a Black male wearing a black hat, orange gloves, and all-black clothing, carrying a black backpack. A video and photos are attached. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

