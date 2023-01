MPD officers were called to the 5500 block of Apple Blossom near Flowering Peach Dr. about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot to death Tuesday in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers were called to the 5500 block of Apple Blossom near Flowering Peach Dr. about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. They found a man shot to death at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said the suspect(s) took off in a dark gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.