Police looking for suspects who pointed a gun at a UofM police officer during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly pointed a gun at a University of Memphis police officer during a traffic stop in June.
On Friday, June 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., University of Memphis police officers spotted a stolen Volkswagen with Tennessee license plate CRB084 on Central Avenue near Central Cove, according to Memphis Police.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when one of the suspects in the back seat reached out and pointed a pistol at the officers, forcing them to back off.
Investigators captured images of the suspects at a convenience store just before the encounter.
Suspect #1 was a Black male with a medium complexion, thin build, 18-24 years old, 140-160 pounds, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.
Suspect #2 was a Black male, medium complexion, medium build, 18-24 years ago, 160-180 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a navy Nike t-shirt, and black shoes wearing a black ski mask.
Suspect 3 was a Black male, medium complexion, medium build, 18-24 years old, 160-180 pounds, a black jacket, black pants, and a black ski mask.
No arrest have been made yet, and MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.
Police said anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
