Police looking for suspects who pointed a gun at a UofM police officer during traffic stop

Memphis Police said three men between the ages of 18 and 24 were caught on video at a nearby store before the incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly pointed a gun at a University of Memphis police officer during a traffic stop in June.

On Friday, June 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., University of Memphis police officers spotted a stolen Volkswagen with Tennessee license plate CRB084 on Central Avenue near Central Cove, according to Memphis Police.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when one of the suspects in the back seat reached out and pointed a pistol at the officers, forcing them to back off.

Investigators captured images of the suspects at a convenience store just before the encounter.

Suspect #1 was a Black male with a medium complexion, thin build, 18-24 years old, 140-160 pounds, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.

Suspect #2 was a Black male, medium complexion, medium build, 18-24 years ago, 160-180 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a navy Nike t-shirt, and black shoes wearing a black ski mask.

Suspect 3 was a Black male, medium complexion, medium build, 18-24 years old, 160-180 pounds, a black jacket, black pants, and a black ski mask.

No arrest have been made yet, and MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.