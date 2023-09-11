Suspects in series of carjackings and kidnappings, including attempt at Saddle Creek, plead guilty to federal charges

Adrian Pegues, Malik Malone, and Alan Key pleaded guilty to a series of crimes in December 2022 in Memphis and Germantown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for West Tennessee announced three suspects charged in a series of carjackings and kidnapping have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Adrian Pegues, 19, Malik Malone, 18, and Alan Key, 20, pleaded guilty to a series of crimes in December 2022 in Memphis and Germantown, including an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek shopping center. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz said Pegues and Key also pleaded guilty to another carjacking in Memphis on July 25, 2022.

According to Ritz, Pegues and Malong carjacked and kidnapped two people in separate incidents on Dec. 20, 2022. Ritz said the two forced the victims at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATMs.

In the first incident, Ritz said the two men carjacked a woman in East Memphis, forcing her to drive to an ATM in Arlington and withdraw money from her account. They then forced her to drive around looking for another ATM before returning to the same ATM and again forcing her to withdraw money.

Ritz said the two then forced the first victim to follow another vehicle into a Cordova apartment complex, where they carjacked and kidnapped a second victim at gunpoint. Ritz said the two split up between the victims, and each forcing the victims to withdraw more money, then ordering them to drop them off in Memphis before taking off.

Ritz said on Dec. 30, 2022, Pegues, Malone, and Key tried to kidnap a woman at Salle Creek in Germantown by parking next to her vehicle and waiting for her to come out of a store. When she opened her door, Ritz said Pegues and Malone bumped her door with theirs and ordered her into the vehicle, and tried to get in. She struggled and an armed bystander saw what was happening and intervened, causing Pegues and Malone to get back into their vehicle and take off.

Ritz said Malone pleaded guilty to all charges on May 25, 2023, Pegues pleaded guilty to 11 of 12 charges on Sept. 5, and Key pleaded guilty to all charges on Sept. 6.

Malone is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20, 2023. Pegues and Key will be sentenced on Dec. 18, 2023. There is no parole in the federal system.