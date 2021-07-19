Suspects wanted after firing shots at UofM police officer

University of Memphis squad car shot near University of Memphis early Monday morning; suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for three suspects who fired shots an a University of Memphis police officer early Monday morning.

The officer was not injured, but, his squad car was hit with bullets.

The shooting happened at Spottswood and Patterson, near the UofM.

According to MPD, the three men were in a silver sedan.

People who live in the area posted on social media Monday morning that they heard multiple gunshots, which woke them up.

This is an ongoing investigation.