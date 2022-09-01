Suspects wanted for kidnapping, robbing mother and 1-year-old child at Memphis Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men wanted for kidnapping a mother and her one-year-old child, and robbing her at a Memphis Target.
At noon on Wednesday, officers responded to the Target near the Wolfchase Galleria on Highway 64.
Officers were told that the woman and her one-year-old child were putting groceries into their vehicle when two men approached them armed with a handgun.
The men forced the mother and the child into the suspect's vehicle. The suspects drove to the Regions Bank on Highway 64 and forced the victim to withdraw $800 from the ATM. The suspects then released the two.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators located video of the suspects at a nearby Walmart.
Those with information about this case can contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.