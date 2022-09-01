Suspects wanted for kidnapping, robbing mother and 1-year-old child at Memphis Target

Memphis Police said the two men forced the woman and her child into their car, driving to an ATM where they demanded she withdraw $800.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men wanted for kidnapping a mother and her one-year-old child, and robbing her at a Memphis Target.

At noon on Wednesday, officers responded to the Target near the Wolfchase Galleria on Highway 64.

Officers were told that the woman and her one-year-old child were putting groceries into their vehicle when two men approached them armed with a handgun.

The men forced the mother and the child into the suspect's vehicle. The suspects drove to the Regions Bank on Highway 64 and forced the victim to withdraw $800 from the ATM. The suspects then released the two.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators located video of the suspects at a nearby Walmart.

Kidnapping/Aggravated Robbery Target 7989 Highway 64 Report #2208015940me MEMPHIS, TN – On August 31, 2022, at 12:00... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022