Suspects wanted after man shot leaving Beale Street overnight

Memphis Police said officers had responded to an accident call after midnight at MLK Dr. and Front St. when they heard several shots fired in the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot leaving Beale Street overnight.

Police said officers had responded to an accident call after midnight at MLK Dr. and Front St. when they heard several shots fired in the area. They then saw several vehicles speeding away from the area, including a silver sedan with no taillights.

More officers spotted the silver sedan on Danny Thomas Blvd near MLK Dr. and attempted a traffic stop near Beale St. They said the sedan stopped momentarily, and a passenger jumped out and started running, and the driver drove away.

Police said the passenger ran a short distance on Beale before they reached him. He told officers he had been shot leaving Beale Street, and had a gunshot would in his lower back. The man told police he got in the car with an unknown driver after being shot. Investigators said they found two shell casings and blood at MLK Dr. and 2nd St. The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical.

Minutes later, police said officers got a call about two men standing in the street in the area of Looney Avenue and Barrett Place, armed with rifles and firing shots. Responding officers said they saw two men going into a home on Looney Avenue, and saw a silver car parked in front, which had blood in the passenger seat. Officers said there was also a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra parked out front with a handgun in the front driver seat.

Investigators said officers knocked on the door of the home but did not get an answer. Crime scene was called and the two cars out front were towed for processing and the gun was collected.

Another officer in the 5200 block of Summer Avenue was flagged down by a man who said his back window on his Dodge Ram was shattered. He told the officer he had been driving near Beale St. and BB King Blvd about 12:45 a.m. when he heard a loud sound. Investigators said the man told them when he stopped near Summer Avenue, he found a bullet hole in his back window. A spent round was found inside his Ram.