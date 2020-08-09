Suspects wanted in shooting that injured four, including 5-year-old child

Police say the shooting happened Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Legacy Apartments near Knight Arnold and Kirby Parkway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects in a shooting Sunday which injured four people, including a 5-year-old child.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Legacy Apartments in the 6000 block of Lost Oak Drive, near Knight Arnold and Kirby Parkway.

Police say the victims were all taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Police say video shows a man and woman running out of the complex and across Knight Arnold Road. They say the man can be seen carrying an assault rifle, and they got into a red Chevy Impala with tinted windows before taking off down Kirby Parkway toward I-385.