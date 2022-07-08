Ex-Hernando postal worker sentenced for repeatedly stabbing coworker with screwdriver during fight

Tamekia Scott repeatedly stabbed the Hernando postmaster with a screwdriver on July 13, 2021, court documents said.

OXFORD, Miss — A Southaven woman was sentenced Friday to five years and three months in prison after she repeatedly stabbed the Hernando postmaster with a screwdriver last July.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Mississippi, Tamekia Scott, 36, a former post office employee, repeatedly stabbed the Hernando postmaster with a screwdriver on July 13, 2021.

It happened at the post office at 12 W. Commerce St. in Hernando.

Hernando police said they learned there had been a fight between Scott and the postmaster. Police said Scott went to her car to leave, but other workers blocked her in until officers arrived to take her into custody.

The postmaster was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A judge heard comments from the defendant, her counsel, and the prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney's Office before sentencing Scott to 63 months in prison.

“Violence against federal workers in any form is unacceptable and the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent acts of this nature,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.