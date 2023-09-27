‘I don’t really think that she done this to herself’ | Tamia Taylor’s mother speaks out after her body found in Mississippi River

Crittenden County officials said initial information shows no signs of foul play. MPD says once an autopsy is done they'll know an official cause of death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of Tamia Taylor, Debra Taylor, spoke out for the first time Wednesday since her daughter’s body was found on the shores of the Mississippi River.

“Tamia is gone,” Debra said. “Tamia was a very loving and caring person. She saw the good in everybody.”

The 16-day search for her daughter ended Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. The pain and shock were obvious when ABC24 spoke to Taylor Wednesday, and though she said she is grateful for the Memphis Police Department’s efforts, she still has a ton of questions.

“We’re [going to] thank the world for all the love and support they’ve shown us,” Debra Taylor said. “I prayed along with other people that prayed with us, and He gave me what I asked for comfort... God is still in control of this whole situation.”

Both Debra and Tamia’s 12-year-old brother Caden Taylor are still processing the tragic events of the last couple of weeks.

“It doesn’t feel real to not have her to text or call,” Caden said.

Tamia was reported missing on Sept. 10 after visiting downtown Memphis to go on a Riverboats Cruise the night before.

And though MPD said they are investigating every factor, including the possibility she may have fallen overboard, Tamia’s mother still has more questions than answers.

“Where were your cameras? Where were your phones,” Taylor’s mother asked. “Where was all of this sixteen days ago.... What about holding the people accountable? Everybody on the boat had a phone, everybody on the boat saw this and saw that. Why didn’t nobody speak up?”

There are still several questions surrounding her death.

Why were there no security cameras on the boat to record surveillance video?

Does the riverboat company have any plans to step up security measures?

ABC24 has reached out to Memphis Riverboat Cruises for comment but has not heard back yet.

On their website though, it appears there are no midnight booze cruises, like the one Tamia was on, scheduled any time soon.