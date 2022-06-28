TBI: Manhunt ends with suspect in custody

BJ Brown was wanted for the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

ERIN, Tenn. — The subject of a second Blue Alert issued Tuesday evening has been captured.

BJ Brown, a 32-year-old, was wanted by the Erin Police Department, for the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, according to the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation.

Tuesday morning, the TBI also released a separate BLUE Alert for a man accused of attempted criminal homicide of a Hendersonville police officer.

BJ Brown, the subject of the Blue Alert in Erin, has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/edM3E103V1 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2022

What is a Blue Alert?

Tennessee's Blue Alert system -- which was established in 2011 and runs through the same system used for AMBER Alerts -- has only been used a handful of times in the past few years. The purpose is to alert people across the state about fugitives who attacked and seriously hurt or killed a law enforcement officer in order to help authorities quickly arrest the suspect.

However, in the times the state has issued a Blue Alert -- people criticized the alerts for being too vague or not knowing what a Blue Alert was. In the past, the TBI said the alert system was not administered by the TBI and was limited to 90 characters. The TBI said in 2018 it was going to review its alert policies and work on the system to make them more comprehensive and informative.

In order for a Blue Alert to be issued, the TBI's website said all of the following things need to be met: