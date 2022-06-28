TBI: Manhunt ends with suspect in custody

ERIN, Tenn. — The subject of a second Blue Alert issued Tuesday evening has been captured.
BJ Brown, a 32-year-old, was wanted by the Erin Police Department, for the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, according to the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation.
Tuesday morning, the TBI also released a separate BLUE Alert for a man accused of attempted criminal homicide of a Hendersonville police officer.
What is a Blue Alert?
Tennessee's Blue Alert system -- which was established in 2011 and runs through the same system used for AMBER Alerts -- has only been used a handful of times in the past few years. The purpose is to alert people across the state about fugitives who attacked and seriously hurt or killed a law enforcement officer in order to help authorities quickly arrest the suspect.
However, in the times the state has issued a Blue Alert -- people criticized the alerts for being too vague or not knowing what a Blue Alert was. In the past, the TBI said the alert system was not administered by the TBI and was limited to 90 characters. The TBI said in 2018 it was going to review its alert policies and work on the system to make them more comprehensive and informative.
In order for a Blue Alert to be issued, the TBI's website said all of the following things need to be met:
- A sworn law enforcement officer is killed, sustains life-threatening injuries or the officer is missing in the line of duty under circumstances warranting concern for the law enforcement officer’s safety and;
- The suspect(s) pose(s) an imminent threat to public safety and law enforcement personnel and;
- A description of the offender or vehicle is available for statewide broadcast to the public and law enforcement 911 centers.
- Prior to activation, if the suspect(s) is/are identified, the requesting agency will immediately: Place the suspect in the temporary felon file in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Obtain felony warrants as soon as possible or within 24 hours and enter the offender into NCIC.
- The head of any Tennessee law enforcement agency, Colonel of the Highway Patrol, Chief, Sheriff or their designee of the investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction requests the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to activate the Blue Alert system.