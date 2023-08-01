TBI conducting 'use-of-force investigation' after MPD arrest left one hospitalized

MPD communicated that the officers involved with the arrest will be routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of TBI's investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now looking into how and why a person arrested by Memphis police needed to be hospitalized on Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Memphis police attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving that ended with a St. Francis hospitalization, according to MPD.

MPD communicated that a confrontation occurred in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road when officers approached the driver of the vehicle. The suspect then ran away before a second confrontation took place, according to MPD.

The driver of the vehicle told officers he was short of breath before being transported to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

At the request of District Attorney Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are now conducting a "use-of-force investigation' surrounding the arrest, according to the TBI.

MPD claimed that the driver's condition lead to Mulroy's office being contacted. MPD communicated that the officers involved with the arrest will be routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of TBI's investigation.

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are conducting a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest of an individual by officers with the Memphis Police Department.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/GLEeIshuLR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 8, 2023

As of press time, the TBI communicated that this remains an active and ongoing investigation.