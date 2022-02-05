TBI: 24 police shootings reported so far in 2022

In 2021, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a total of 55 police shootings. That was up from the previous year.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 24 police shootings so far this year in counties across the state.

That number averages to more than one shooting per week in 2022 and is on track to match the number of police shootings reported in 2021. In that year, they investigated a total of 55 police shootings, also averaging more than one shooting per week.

The first police shooting of the year involved the Dickson County Sheriff's Office and was on Jan. 11, according to TBI data. In that shooting, TBI said deputies were trying to serve a warrant for a parole violation on a man. While driving towards where he was believed to be, they said he was spotted driving in the opposite direction.

They said police pursued him into a nearby field, where they said at least two deputies shot the man.

They said the most recent reported police shooting was in Kingsport and involved TBI agents. They said it happened on April 27 when agents with the Drug Investigation Division were working to arrest Cody Christian alongside agents from the FBI.

They said he was wanted on federal charges and was spotted in the parking lot of a restaurant. They said TBI agents shot at Christian and he ended up running away from the scene. They said they were not sure if he had been hit.