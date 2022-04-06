TBI investigates after deputies shot and killed suspect after West Tennessee chase

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said deputies shot one man after he fired at them following a chase.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TBI agents are investigating after deputies in West Tennessee shot and killed a man overnight.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Madison County Sheriff’s deputies tried to make a traffic stop just before midnight Tuesday along eastbound I-40 near mile marker 89. They said the driver didn’t stop, and deputies began chasing the vehicle along nearby roads for about 30 minutes.

Investigators said the driver tried to get back onto I-40 from Law Road, and a man jumped out and started running across the interstate. The TBI said a deputy deployed a taser at some point while chasing the man on the westbound ramp to I-40 at Law Road.

The TBI said “the encounter is believed to have escalated resulting in the individual firing a handgun at deputies.” At that point, the TBI said four deputies returned fire, hitting the man, who died at the scene.

A second person from the vehicle was taken into custody. No deputies were injured.

Once the TBI completes its investigation, its findings will be shared with the District Attorney General, who will determine if anyone will face charges.