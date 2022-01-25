TBI investigating after police fatally shoot man in East Tennessee

A witness said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday after a standoff with police.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were looking into a shooting in Dandridge Tuesday evening.

The TBI said that before 11 a.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was asked to do a welfare check on a man who lived in the 1400 block of David Swann Drive in Dandridge, in the Dandridge Landing subdivision. When police arrived, authorities said he refused to come outside.

They said he eventually went outside and got into a car. As he was leaving, authorities said he stopped and "for reasons still under investigation," got into an argument with an officer there.

They said the situation escalated and eventually, a Jefferson County deputy and an officer with the White Pine Police Department shot at the man.

He was taken away from the home in an ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a release from authorities. They also said no police were injured in the shooting.

The man was identified as Floyd Michael Woody, TBI said.

A witness said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. The witness said Blount County SWAT officers were also involved in the incident. The Chief of Police in Dandrige, Carson Williams, also said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department used their SORT team in the incident.

Williams said the incident occurred just outside the jurisdiction of the Dandridge Police Department.

Additional information, such as the initial cause of the shooting was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.