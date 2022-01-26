x
TBI identifies man shot and killed by Shelby County SWAT officer

Investigators said the suspect was shot after getting out of vehicle and waiving rifle.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Cordova involving the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

TBI agents identified the man killed as 20-year-old John Hunt of Memphis.

Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m., investigators said a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle near Houston Levee and Pisgah Road which was the subject of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) out of Millington.

SCSO said the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and waived a rifle.

Shelby County SWAT and negotiators arrived at the scene and tried to talk to the suspect.

After an hour of negotiations, they said the suspect sped off, leading deputies on a chase. 

SCSO said the suspect fired shots at deputies during the pursuit. A SWAT vehicle and a second deputy vehicle were damaged.

The chase ended around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday at a dead-end on Dexter Road near Milbrey Street.

Investigators said the suspect got out of the vehicle with his weapon, that's when a SWAT officer shot the suspect, killing him.

There were no other injuries reported.

The TBI is leading the investigation. Read the latest HERE.

