TBI identifies man shot and killed by Shelby County SWAT officer

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Cordova involving the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
TBI agents identified the man killed as 20-year-old John Hunt of Memphis.
Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m., investigators said a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle near Houston Levee and Pisgah Road which was the subject of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) out of Millington.
SCSO said the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and waived a rifle.
Shelby County SWAT and negotiators arrived at the scene and tried to talk to the suspect.
After an hour of negotiations, they said the suspect sped off, leading deputies on a chase.
SCSO said the suspect fired shots at deputies during the pursuit. A SWAT vehicle and a second deputy vehicle were damaged.
The chase ended around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday at a dead-end on Dexter Road near Milbrey Street.
Investigators said the suspect got out of the vehicle with his weapon, that's when a SWAT officer shot the suspect, killing him.
There were no other injuries reported.
The TBI is leading the investigation. Read the latest HERE.