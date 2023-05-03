TBI investigating hoax calls about active shooters at schools across state

The TBI said it is working with state and federal authorities to determine the source of the calls, which were placed to local law enforcement agencies,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after it said several hoax calls about active shooters at schools have been placed across the state.

The TBI said it is working with state and federal authorities to determine the source of the calls, which were placed to local law enforcement agencies across Tennessee Wednesday morning.

The TBI said several high schools have been targets of the hoax calls.

TBI leaders said as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, “none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.”

