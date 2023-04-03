TBI investigating after law enforcement shot & killed Alabama man who led police on chase into Tennessee with hostages

The TBI said the chase began in Florence, Alabama, and the shooting involved the Jackson, Tennessee, Police SWAT team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a man in Hardin County after they said had led police on a chase from Florence, Alabama, with two hostages in the car.

According to the TBI, about 3 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, police officers in Florence, Alabama, began chasing a driver, though they did not say what began the chase. The TBI said the chase went into Lauderdale County, Alabama, and deputies reported the driver firing at them as they tried to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle.

The TBI said the chase continued into Wayne County along Highway 69, then into Hardin County, where the chase ended in the Walnut Grove community about 3:30 a.m. when the vehicle became disabled.

The TBI said at that point, the driver refused to get out or let his two passengers out. Among those called in to help was Jackson, Tennessee, Police’s SWAT team. The TBI said during negotiations, the driver let one passenger out of the vehicle. The TBI said reasons are still under investigation, but about 8 a.m. shots were fired, and the driver was hit and killed. The TBI said the other passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

The TBI identified the driver as Zachary Hoffman of Lauderdale County, Alabama.